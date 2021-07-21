MakerDAO to dissolve Foundation and become truly decentralized again By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
MakerDAO to dissolve Foundation and become truly decentralized again

Pioneering decentralized finance protocol, MakerDAO, has announced its foundation will formally dissolve in the coming months, marking one of the final milestones in the protocol’s roadmap to decentralized governance.

A July 20 blog post describes Maker’s decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, as now being “fully self-sufficient” — with its globally distributed community “now responsible for every aspect of the Maker protocol.”