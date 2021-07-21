Lorde Reveals Why She Left Social Media And I Understand

“I’m not a girl that gets a bunch of likes.”
During a new interview on The Zane Lowe Show, she revealed why she stays off of social media during a conversation they had about her new music.
“I realized I was trying to come up with a funny Instagram caption and do a photo of me that looked cool that I would hope would get a certain amount of likes,” she confessed.
“It sounds obvious, but that’s cooked,” Lorde added. “For me, I’m not a girl that gets a bunch of likes. I’m who I am, and I’ve got to lean into that.”
“I think for the last one I was 21 and still like the kids,” she continued. “And then the culture started to change and I didn’t know that I wanted to change with it.”
Lorde had a decision to make and she chose to leave social media in the past. Even though sometimes she temporarily returns to her Instagram account.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to be a TikTok girl, Instagram Stories girl, and it was a real crossroads,” she shared.
“I had to be like, ‘Do you want to keep being the kids? Or do you want to transition through that and be something of an elder statesman at 24?’” Lorde recalled telling herself. “Which I really feel like I am now, which I love, but it took a minute.”
Leaving social media has been great for Lorde. She previously talked about it in an email she wrote to her fans.
“Being off social media makes me feel incredible,” the “Stoned at the Nail Salon” singer gushed. “I’d love to maintain feeling that good, and also build this really cool new zone with you guys.”
Lorde is doing a great job at taking care of her mental health. We can all learn something from her.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!