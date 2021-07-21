Leaving Netflix In August 2021: Movies And TV Shows

It’s no longer time to play the music (nor light the lights).

As Freddie Mercury once said, “Another one bites the dust.” And, while I don’t think he was necessarily singing about all of the Netflix titles leaving in August 2021, for the purposes of this post, we’re going to pretend like he was!

ANYWAY, here are all of the titles leaving Netflix in August 2021 so you can be sure to catch them before they’re gone:

Leaving the week of August 1:


©CBS Films / courtesy Everett Collection

1. American Assassin

2. #cats_the_mewvie

3. The Promise

Leaving the week of August 8:


Filmdistrict / FilmDistrict / courtesy Everett Collection

4. El Cartel: Season 1 & 2

5. Nightcrawler

6. Safety Not Guaranteed

7. Scary Movie 5

8. Mother Goose Club: Season 1 & 2

Leaving the week of August 15:


Merie Weismiller Wallace, Smpsp / Â©Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collect / Everett Collection

9. Jericho: Season 1 & 2

10. Wish I Was Here

11. Kill the Irishman

12. Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

13. The Founder

Leaving the week of August 22:


© Columbia / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. 1BR 

15. The Angry Birds Movie 2

16. A Princess for Christmas

Leaving the week of August 29:


Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection, © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Strange but True

18. Casino Royale

19. The Eichmann Show

20. Full Out

21. Quantum of Solace

22. Stranger than Fiction

23. Adrift

24. Angel Eyes

25. The Big Lebowski

26. Chinatown

27. The Departed

28. Election

29. The Girl Next Door

30. Hey Arnold! The Movie 

31. Hot Rod

32. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 

33. Love Actually 

34. Love Happens

35. The Manchurian Candidate

36. Monsters vs. Aliens

37. The Muppets

38. Muppets Most Wanted

39. Nacho Libre

40. Moon Kingdom

41. Pootie Tang 

42. The Prince & Me

43. Resident Evil: Afterlife

44. Resident Evil: Extinction

45. The Ring

46. Road to Perdition

47. The Social Network

48. Superbad

49. The Time Traveler’s Wife


But don’t worry! Netflix is also gifting us an incredible collection of new movies and TV shows! So, with that in mind, be sure to check also out everything coming to Netflix August 2021!

