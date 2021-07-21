Kraken CCO will join crypto exchange Bitstamp to run US operations By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has hired Robert Zagotta, chief commercial officer of Kraken, to be the first CEO of its business in the United States.

In an announcement today, Bitstamp said Zagotta would be coming on board to “oversee day-to-day operations” and accelerate the exchange’s growth in the country. He was with crypto exchange Kraken for more than three years and also worked as a senior managing director with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group.