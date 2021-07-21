Kinder Morgan Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Kinder Morgan announced earnings per share of $0.23 on revenue of $3.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.1892 on revenue of $2.88B.

Kinder Morgan shares are up 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.52% from its 52 week high of $19.29 set on June 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

Kinder Morgan shares lost 2.35% in after-hours trade following the report.

