JPMorgan board gives CEO 1.5 million stock options to stick around By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers a speech during the inauguration the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in Paris, France June 29, 2021.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) said on Tuesday it has awarded Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon 1.5 million options in the form of stock appreciation rights.

“This special award reflects the board’s desire for Mr. Dimon to continue to lead the firm for a further significant number of years,” the bank’s board said in a filing.

The board considered what it called “the importance of Mr. Dimon’s continuing, long-term stewardship” when approving the reward, which is structured in a way intended to encourage continued good performance.

Dimon, who has led the bank as CEO since December 2005, cannot exercise the options for at least 5 years. Any net shares he gains from the options must be held until 2031, according to the filing.

The reward will vest so long as Dimon remains employed by JPMorgan, or if he leaves the bank for government office or because of a disability, according to the filing.

