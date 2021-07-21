Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.58% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.58%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.58%.

The best performers of the session on the were Suzuki Motor Corp. (T:), which rose 3.84% or 168.0 points to trade at 4539.0 at the close. Meanwhile, NSK Ltd. (T:) added 3.59% or 32.0 points to end at 924.0 and Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:) was up 3.42% or 30.0 points to 906.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Canon Inc (T:), which fell 2.94% or 79.5 points to trade at 2628.5 at the close. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 1.84% or 70.0 points to end at 3725.0 and Seiko Epson Cor (T:) was down 1.67% or 32.0 points to 1887.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2586 to 939 and 241 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.62.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.04% or 0.03 to $67.23 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $69.39 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 2.95 to trade at $1808.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.19% to 110.05, while EUR/JPY fell 0.02% to 129.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 93.188.