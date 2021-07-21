Japan Gets Aggressive on Cutting Fossil Fuel, Raising Renewables

Article content (Bloomberg) — Japan is set to make dramatic changes to how it generates electricity by the end of the decade, slashing its dependence on fossil fuels and upping its reliance on renewable energy in an ambitious effort to reduce emissions. Renewable energy, which includes solar, wind and hydropower, should make up more than a third of the nation’s power generation by the fiscal year starting April 2030, according to a draft report released Wednesday. That’s up from its previous target of less than a quarter. Hydrogen was also added to the mix for the first time.

Article content The biggest loser in the revised plan will be liquefied natural gas, with its annual power generation slated to fall roughly 50% by the end of the decade. The use of coal should also fall by about 40% from current levels. The revised energy plan is in line with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s also become increasingly cost effective to shift to cleaner sources of energy, with the share of renewable power in Japan nearly doubling over the last decade due to strong government support for solar and a steeper-than-expected decline in costs. However, it isn’t clear whether the island nation– the world’s fifth-biggest polluter — will be able to meet the new targets. Under the new plan, Japan will need to install solar panels on millions of buildings, shut dozens of coal-fired power plants and restart nearly all of its existing nuclear reactors.