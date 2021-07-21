Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.54% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.54%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 1.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 4.46% or 980 points to trade at 22960 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 4.24% or 1280 points to end at 31500 and Liveperson (TASE:) was up 3.82% or 750 points to 20390 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 0.46% or 70 points to trade at 15070 at the close. Harel (TASE:) added 0.13% or 4 points to end at 3101 and Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) was up 0.17% or 5 points to 2955.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 372 to 108 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 4.58% or 3.08 to $70.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 4.07% or 2.82 to hit $72.17 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.38% or 6.95 to trade at $1804.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.40% to 3.2767, while EUR/ILS fell 0.28% to 3.8643.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.810.