In U.S. charm offensive, Spanish PM highlights recovery to lure investment

NEW YORK — Spain’s recovery plan needs the support of U.S. investment, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a Reuters Newsmaker event during a trip to the United States where he highlighted his country’s improving economic prospects.

Spain’s economy expanded an estimated 2.4% in the second quarter from the preceding three months as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is on course to grow 6% this year and 7% in 2022, Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Employment grew by 4.9% in the same period, he said, expressing the hope that Spain would soon become “the fastest-growing economy in the developed world” with the support of government reforms, planned in areas such as labor, pensions and the environment.