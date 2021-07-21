Human capital firm Paycor pops in Nasdaq debut, valued at $4.8 bln

Article content

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc jumped 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving a valuation of $4.8 billion for the human capital management firm that primarily caters to small and medium-sized businesses.

The stock opened at $28 per share, above the IPO price of $23.

Paycor on Tuesday raised $425.5 million through the sale of 18.5 million shares in an initial public offering, where the stock was priced above an earlier targeted range of $18 to $21.

Founded in 1990, Paycor offers solutions for managing human resources, payroll, talent and workforce, targeting businesses with a headcount between 10 and 1,000. It had over 44,000 clients as of March 31 this year.