How Fed chiefs’ emotions come through By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis//File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In a machine learning study of Federal Reserve chiefs, former Chair Ben Bernanke had several news conferences when his answers were all judged to have been delivered with a positive emotional tone, former Chair Janet Yellen came the closest to neutral, and current Chair Jerome Powell had several outings rated all negative.
Here are some examples:
June 22, 2011, Bernanke, perfect positive: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC2wYdZjh1E
March 15, 2017, Yellen, close to neutral: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4muZJ1-NJ4
July 31, 2019, Powell, perfect negative https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CNOi7onj2s
