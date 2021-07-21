Homemade mining rig kills 26-year old Thai crypto miner By BTC Peers



A 26-year-old cryptocurrency miner from Thailand has lost his life in a DIY experiment. The miner, named Danai Makmek, was electrocuted and killed while trying to fire up his homemade mining rig.

According to local Thai news outlet Pattaya News, the incident happened at around 9:00 a.m. in Na Jomtien. Danai was trying to fix an electrical fault with his rig by himself instead of waiting for an electrician.

Apiwat, the brother of the victim, said his brother had notified him of the electrical leak the night before. In response, Apiwat told him that they’d get an electrician the next morning. Sadly, the 26-year-old couldn’t wait.

I warned him but he could not wait. I think he panicked and stayed up for the whole night trying to fix it.

Danai was found shirtless on his machine by the electrician who came to fix the issue the next morning. Santi Shoosheud, a police Colonel investigating the matter, stated:

We believe he attempted to fix the broken machine on his own and was electrocuted. We are still investigating the case but there was no forced entry nor suspicious injuries found so far.

An autopsy found that Danai had died from electrical shock.

