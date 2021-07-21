Harley posts profit for second straight quarter as sales rebound By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer//File Photo



(Reuters) – Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) on Wednesday reported its second straight quarterly profit, as sales of its motorcycles rebounded from the lows suffered during lockdowns a year earlier.

Net profit was $206.3 million, or $1.33 per share, in the quarter ended June 27, compared with a loss of $92.2 million, or 60 cents, a year earlier. (https://

Revenue from motorcycles and related products nearly doubled to $1.33 billion.