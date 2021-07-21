GPU price inflation dips slightly as Ether downtrend continues By Cointelegraph

Graphics processing units (GPUs) have become a little cheaper in July amid a continued downtrend in the price of Ether (ETH).

According to a review by TechSpot, GPU prices across popular graphics cards are slightly lower in July than they were in June.