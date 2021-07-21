Gold slips as risk appetite improves

Article content

Gold inched lower on Thursday, as the dollar remained strong and investors looked past economic threats from rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant and opted for riskier assets instead.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,801.82 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week low of $1,793.59 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% at $1,801.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index held close to a 3-1/2-month peak against its rival, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.