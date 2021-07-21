Gold hovers near 1-week low as risk appetite returns; ECB meet in focus

Article content

Gold prices fell on Thursday, hovering near a more than one-week low, weighed down by a stronger dollar and a rebound in risk sentiment as investors looked past economic threats from rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,798.27 per ounce, as of 0313 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 12 at $1,793.59 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,798.70 per ounce.

“Gold prices are under pressure because the dollar is now hovering around highest in three months and Wall Street rebounded for the second day meaning that traders are shrugging off virus concerns and back to reflation trade,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.