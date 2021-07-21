Gold firms as virus concerns spur safe-haven demand

Article content Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as fears that the Delta coronavirus variant may stall economic recovery drove investors towards safe-haven assets, although a stronger dollar kept bullion gains in check. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.48 per ounce, as of 0645 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,813.70. “Asian investors are still buying gold on dips as a haven play given that local stock markets have shown no sign of recovering. Clearly markets are now starting to price in a slower Asia recovery due to COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Article content Asian shares gave up early gains as jitters about surging virus infections hammered risk sentiment. However, the dollar, also considered a safe bet, stood on the verge of fresh year-to-date peaks, potentially trimming appetite for gold by making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies. “Even though gold is considered a safe haven, in times where there are true concerns about growth outlook, policy going forward and there is a drive to safety, the U.S. dollar always wins out,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda. Investors now shift their focus to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday where policymakers are expected to chart a new path to reflect a change in strategy and show the bank is serious about reviving inflation.