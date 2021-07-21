Germany commits to action if Russia uses energy as weapon -U.S.

Article content WASHINGTON — Germany has committed to take steps to curb Russia’s ability to export energy should Moscow pursue aggressive actions against Ukraine or use energy as a weapon, a top U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, outlining a U.S.-German pact over the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The agreement, to be unveiled later on Wednesday, aims to resolve a long-standing dispute over the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia’s Arctic region to Germany.

Article content U.S. officials have opposed the pipeline, which would allow Russia to export gas directly to Germany and potentially cut off other nations, but have said the U.S.-German pact would mitigate the possibility of Russia using energy as a weapon. “Among other things, Germany has committed in this agreement with us that should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities in the energy sector,” Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told lawmakers. Nuland also said Germany would support an extension of the Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement that expires in 2024.