Freak Brazil frost hits heart of coffee belt, damaging crops

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK — An unusual cold snap, with temperatures dropping to freezing levels in a matter of minutes, delivered a blow to the heart of Brazil's coffee belt, damaging trees and harming prospects for next year's crop, farmers said on Wednesday. Agricultural products across the western hemisphere have been beset by unusually bad weather – be it floods or extreme drought – all season. Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer, as its climate is most conducive for production of the beans. Coffee prices surged nearly 13% in response to the frosts to a 6-1/2-year high.

The sudden frost happened in the morning of July 20. According to Brazil's National Meteorology Institute (Inmet) the minimum temperature in Minas Gerais was -1.2 Celsius (29 Fahrenheit). Farmers, brokers and analysts were assessing their crops on Wednesday after reports that the cold snap was much stronger than expected. "I've never seen something like that. We knew it would be cold, we were monitoring, but temperatures suddenly went several degrees down when it was already early morning," said Mario Alvarenga, a coffee producer with two farms in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest producing state. Farmers shared pictures of their crops, where large black areas were visible in places where they should see dark green spots marking coffee trees.