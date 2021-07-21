France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.85% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.85%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 1.85%, while the index gained 1.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Publicis Groupe SA (PA:), which rose 4.93% or 2.54 points to trade at 54.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Safran SA (PA:) added 4.55% or 5.04 points to end at 115.92 and Renault SA (PA:) was up 4.46% or 1.34 points to 31.41 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sanofi SA (PA:), which fell 0.07% or 0.06 points to trade at 87.03 at the close. Teleperformance SE (PA:) added 0.06% or 0.20 points to end at 348.60 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 0.16% or 0.07 points to 43.24.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were CGG SA (PA:) which rose 6.29% to 0.612, Vallourec (PA:) which was up 6.33% to settle at 7.890 and Eramet SA (PA:) which gained 5.86% to close at 64.15.

The worst performers were Virbac SA (PA:) which was down 4.14% to 324.00 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 2.64% to settle at 438.60 and Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which was down 1.40% to 100.18 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 424 to 172 and 80 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.38% or 6.95 to $1804.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 4.66% or 3.13 to hit $70.33 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 4.20% or 2.91 to trade at $72.26 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.16% to 1.1798, while EUR/GBP fell 0.30% to 0.8616.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.23% at 92.765.