Four Apple Daily staff due in Hong Kong court on national security charges

HONG KONG — Four staff members from the now-closed pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper are set to appear in a Hong Kong court on Thursday to face charges of colluding with foreign forces under a national security law that has intensified fears over media freedoms. The charges are the latest in a national security probe into media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s newspaper, which folded after several hundred police raided its headquarters on June 17, freezing key assets and bank accounts.

Article content

Police, who typically do not name people under investigation, said they had charged four individuals, ages 51 to 57, including one who had been arrested on Wednesday. Public broadcaster RTHK identified the four as staff of the former Apple Daily newspaper, including the former executive editor-in-chief, who was arrested on Wednesday.

The police force’s national security department said it was charging four people, whom it did not identify, “for the offense of conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”

Media group Next Digital, which published Apple Daily, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The popular tabloid of staunch Beijing critic Lai printed its last edition on June 24 after the police raid and several staff arrests.