Florence Pugh And Her Iconic Pout

Cinema history in the making, baby.
We all know and love Florence Pugh: indie horror darling, Academy Award–nominated queen, and — what this post is about — unmatched deliverer of adorable, yet sad and nuanced, pouts.
As a perpetual frowner in my childhood, I feel personally connected to Florence’s pout, which has graced screens from Ari Aster’s chilling Midsommar to the recent Marvel powerhouse Black Widow.
Midsommar pout, courtesy of Dani
Black Widow pout, via the iconic Yelena Belova
Watch the full pout unfold here.
And, of course, I’m not the only devoted stan of the Florence Pugh Pout Cinematic Universe.
What makes her pout even more special is the fact that she’s been doing it since day 1.
