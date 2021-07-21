Euro zone bond yields rise as rush to safe-havens abates

Article content LONDON — Borrowing costs across the euro area rose on Wednesday, pulling away from multi-month lows hit the previous day. Long-dated sovereign bond yields in the United States and Europe have fallen 6-7 basis points (bps) this week as a surge in COVID-19 variants adds to a sense that economic growth has now peaked and that any pick-up in inflation will prove transitory. European stocks rallied more than 1.5%, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 8.5 bps. Those moves rippled into European bond markets, where Germany’s 10-year Bund yield reversed early falls.

It was last trading 2 bps higher on the day at -0.40% . It had fallen to more than five-month lows on Tuesday at -0.44%. "The moves had gone too far," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea. "Markets have a tendency of doing that, but it's dangerous to say it's over for now until we see more of a stabilization." Across the euro area, bond yields were 1-3 bps higher on the day. Germany's 30-year debt yield was up 3 bps at 0.08% , having fallen to within striking distance of 0% on Tuesday. Earlier, Germany sold 1.23 billion euros of 30-year bonds. As bond markets sold off and oil prices recovered some ground after sharp falls earlier this week, euro zone inflation expectations also recovered. A key gauge of the markets' long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, rose back above 1.60% to its highest in two weeks.