Eurazeo Invests $53 Million in Pangaea Holdings, Creator of Men’s Personal Care Brands Lumin and Meridian

NEW YORK — Eurazeo, a leading global investment group with a diversified portfolio of $26 billion in assets under management, today announced a $53 million minority investment in Pangaea Holdings, Inc. The investment is part of a larger $68 million funding round including Unilever Ventures, GPO Fund, and existing investors Base10 Partners and Gradient Ventures, bringing Pangaea’s total capital raised since its founding to $87 million . Pangaea incubates and scales digitally native brands through a proprietary global e-commerce platform. The company built its roots in men’s personal care brands focused on effective, simple, and affordable skincare and grooming products.

Article content

Pangaea was founded in 2018 by Richard Hong and Darwish Gani with the launch of Lumin, a premium men’s skincare brand with natural Korean-based formulations. Achieving remarkable growth, Pangaea invested in and built a proprietary global e-commerce platform while also expanding the brand portfolio with Meridian, a men’s precision-grade below-the-belt grooming brand, launched in 2020. The company has grown rapidly since its founding, with over 300 employees today across 4 offices and product sales in 70+ countries.

Pangaea plans to use the financing to execute on its roadmap for growth, including expansion into additional product categories, development of new brands, and the potential licensing of its proprietary platform to support the next wave of digital consumer entrepreneurs with its global D2C capabilities.

Eurazeo, through its Brands division, brings strong brand-building, operating, and consumer expertise, working with founder-led brands across the world. The firm will partner with Pangaea to support the continued development of Lumin and Meridian, as well as expand Pangaea’s brand portfolio while investing in its proprietary global e-commerce platform. In addition, Eurazeo will leverage its global network to accelerate Pangaea’s international expansion.

Jill Granoff, Managing Partner and Brands CEO, said,

« Richard and Darwish have launched a platform and products that address a significant need in an attractive, growing market. The team has achieved impressive results in a short period of time across geographies and categories, demonstrating strong product appeal to global consumers. They have also built a highly scalable technology that can support future brand development. The company is well-positioned for future growth and we look forward to partnering with Pangaea to help its brands meet their full potential. »

Darwish Gani, Co-Founder of Pangaea, said,

« We created Lumin and Meridian amidst a generational shift in men’s buying behaviour. It was clear that men were ready to elevate their routines, they just lacked options that made them feel empowered, knowledgeable, and safe. Our focus on education and a men’s focused customer experience has enabled us to build an amazing community of men dedicated to elevating their personal care habits. It’s clear to us that by 2030, using skincare will be as common as brushing your teeth. We’re excited to be at the center of this cultural change and believe Eurazeo can help us make Lumin and Meridian household names. »