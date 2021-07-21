EU proposes law to ban anonymous crypto wallets By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

EU proposes law to ban anonymous crypto wallets

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a law to apply what is known as the “Travel Rule” on cryptocurrency transactions. According to the Commission, the move is geared towards making crypto transactions more transparent.

The proposed law will require companies that transfer digital assets to collect the details of the sender and the recipient in any transaction, to help authorities track dirty money. And it is acting on the recommendation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental regulator.

Providing anonymous crypto wallets will also be banned, just as anonymous bank accounts have already been banned under EU Anti-Money Laundering rules. According to a statement released by the Commission:

The European Commission has today presented an ambitious package of legislative proposals to strengthen the EU’s anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing (AML/CFT) rules….These proposals have been designed to find the right balance between addressing these threats and complying with international standards while not creating excessive regulatory burden on the industry.

The Commission expressed its confidence that the proposal would be beneficial to all parties involved and will in no way hinder the European cryptocurrency industry. However, in the meantime, nothing has been made official. The law is pending approval from EU states and the European Parliament. It could take as much as two years for the proposals to become law.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR