Etherisc onboards 17K Kenyan farmers covered by blockchain-based crop insurance By Cointelegraph

Etherisc onboards 17K Kenyan farmers covered by blockchain-based crop insurance
An insurance collaboration between decentralized protocol Etherisc and microinsurance issuer ACRE Africa has allowed thousands of farmers in Kenya to receive coverage for weather-related risks.
Etherisc and ACRE Africa said they had processed insurance payouts for some of the more than 17,000 smallholder farmers in Kenya covered under the collaboration. The Chainlink Community Grant, the Foundation and the Decentralized Insurance Foundation helped fund the project, which was first announced in November 202.
