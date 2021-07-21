Ethereum developer rearrested for trying to check crypto account By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Ethereum developer rearrested for trying to check crypto account

Virgil Griffith, an developer that was arrested in 2019 for allegedly trying to help North Korea evade U.S. sanctions, has been rearrested for violating his bail terms.

A $1 million bail bond was issued on Griffith after he was initially denied bail. Part of his bail condition was that he would remain under house arrest in Alabama and would not access his crypto accounts.

Apparently, the Ethereum Foundation researcher could not help but check his crypto wallets. And now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to revoke Griffith’s bail after he tried to access his crypto account on Coinbase via a third party – his mother.

The remand order was given by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel.

Griffith is scheduled to be tried on September 21stand could spend the next two months in custody before his trial.

He was earlier charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Power Act and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Federal authorities believe he helped North Korea use cryptocurrencies to launder money in order to avoid U.S. sanctions; this was after a conference in Pyongyang in April 2019.

Griffith’s attorney argued that it was all a misunderstanding, and Griffith who is a Ph.D. holder in Computation and Neural Systems from the California Institute of Technology would not really need his mum to access his accounts.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR