Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1,896.42 by 06:08 (10:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $220.91B, or 17.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,758.64 to $1,896.97 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.39%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17.07B or 26.53% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,720.7018 to $2,038.9100 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 56.56% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,390.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.78% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0008 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $587.66B or 46.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.95B or 4.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.