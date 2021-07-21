ETH Developer Virgil Griffith Remanded in Custody in the US By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

ETH Developer Virgil Griffith Remanded in Custody in the US
  • Virgil Griffith is an developer who has violated the terms of his bail.
  • Judge Castel’s main concern is about the flight risk.

Virgil Griffith, an Ethereum developer has violated the terms of his bail. He has been taken into custody after he allegedly accessed his digital currency account.

Moreover, the remand came from US District Judge P. Kevin Castel after Griffth reportedly accessed ETH assets held by Coinbase in May. In line with this, the ETH Foundation researcher will spend the next two months in jail. However, he is scheduled to try on September 21 on charges of conspiracy. In order to violate sanctions with North Korea and face nearly 20 years inside.

As per Law360, Judge Castel’s main concern is about the flight risk since the funds Griffith held had jumped in value into $1 million. Judge also mentioned that this may have influenced his decision to check the wallet.

More so, the Prosecutors have sought remand on July 9, 2021. He c…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR