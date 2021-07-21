ETH Developer Virgil Griffith Remanded in Custody in the US By CoinQuora



ETH Developer Virgil Griffith Remanded in Custody in the US



Virgil Griffith is an developer who has violated the terms of his bail.

Judge Castel’s main concern is about the flight risk.

Virgil Griffith, an Ethereum developer has violated the terms of his bail. He has been taken into custody after he allegedly accessed his digital currency account.

Moreover, the remand came from US District Judge P. Kevin Castel after Griffth reportedly accessed ETH assets held by Coinbase in May. In line with this, the ETH Foundation researcher will spend the next two months in jail. However, he is scheduled to try on September 21 on charges of conspiracy. In order to violate sanctions with North Korea and face nearly 20 years inside.

As per Law360, Judge Castel’s main concern is about the flight risk since the funds Griffith held had jumped in value into $1 million. Judge also mentioned that this may have influenced his decision to check the wallet.

More so, the Prosecutors have sought remand on July 9, 2021. He c…

