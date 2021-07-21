Elon Musk says Bitcoin may have already hit his benchmark on renewable energy By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the crypto industry is on its way toward greener future, but Tesla won’t be accepting payments just yet.

Speaking at “The ₿ Word” — a virtual Bitcoin (BTC) event with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood and moderator Steve Lee from Square Crypto — Musk said that Tesla would “most likely” consider resuming crypto payments for its vehicles — a policy the CEO said the company would be stopping in May — but said he needed to exercise diligence before making a decision.

Screenshot from The ₿ Word