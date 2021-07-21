Ecuador power company discovers more problems at Chinese-built plant

Article content QUITO — Ecuador’s power company CELEC has found new problems at its Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant that threaten water flow and electricity generation, the company’s chief executive said, the latest issue at the facility built by China’s Sinohydro Corp. CELEC in May requested arbitration through the International Chamber of Commerce to settle a dispute over cracks in the 1,500-megawatt plant’s machinery that have prevented it from operating at full capacity since it was completed in 2016, after $2.2 billion in construction costs.

During a shutdown of four of Coca Codo Sinclair's eight turbines for planned maintenance, state-owned CELEC discovered missing bolts on some of its valves, CEO Gonzalo Uquillas said, adding that the problem could prevent valves from opening and closing to adequately regulate the flow of water. "Of the 96 bolts that secure the seals on these valves, some bolts are missing," Uquillas said in an interview on July 16. "I don't want to believe they weren't installed, but they are missing." The maintenance shutdown of the plant, which provides nearly a third of the Andean country's electricity, was initially planned for May through September but may now be extended for 60 additional days due to the discovery of the new problems, Uquillas added.