Dwayne Johnson “Laughed Hard” Over Vin Diesel’s FF Acting Comment

Boys, this doesn’t sound like family to me. 😞
Turns out, we still haven’t heard the end of the infamous Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel feud.
This Hollywood feud has a long and sordid history, but it seemingly ended, with both actors appearing to let bygones be bygones.
Last month, Vin summed up the origins of the feud to Men’s Health, saying, “It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.”
Well, Dwayne (and his new co-star Emily Blunt!) had something to say about Vin’s (admittedly backhanded) comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
The first thing he said when asked about it was, “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that.”
But he did not leave it at that, adding, “I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”
Emily Blunt took the opportunity to take Dwayne’s side, jokingly saying, “Just thank God [Vin] was there. Thank God. He carried you through that.’
“Felliniesque,” finished Dwayne. 👀
I certainly don’t blame either of them for answering questions about ~the feud~ when they’re asked, but these latest comments don’t exactly scream harmonious brotherhood.
Since Dwayne doesn’t seem interested in returning to the Fast franchise, perhaps everyone can finally move on.
