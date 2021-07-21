Dream Office REIT July 2021 Monthly Distribution

Article content

TORONTO — DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its July 2021 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 13, 2021 to unitholders of record as at July 30, 2021.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with approximately 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

Contacts

Michael J. Cooper

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-5145

mcooper@dream.ca

Jay Jiang

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-6638

jjiang@dream.ca

