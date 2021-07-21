Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.63% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.63%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.50% or 10.2 points to trade at 236.8 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 3.96% or 36.20 points to end at 949.80 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was up 3.28% or 3.5 points to 111.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which fell 0.04% or 0.2 points to trade at 468.4 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 0.03% or 0.05 points to end at 143.00 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 0.14% or 1.5 points to 1102.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 107 to 38 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 4.08% or 2.74 to $69.94 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 3.71% or 2.57 to hit $71.92 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.38% or 6.80 to trade at $1804.60 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.10% to 6.3063, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4386.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 92.800.