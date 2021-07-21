Dalian iron ore futures at nearly 3-week low on lean demand

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese iron ore futures fell for a fourth consecutive session, down more than 5% to their lowest level in nearly three weeks, on prospects of more imports of the steelmaking ingredient and as demand eased on the government’s decision to cut production.

“The government has a relatively strong determination to control steel output this year, which could affect demand for raw materials,” Li Wentao, an analyst with Tianfeng Futures, said.

Meanwhile, China’s imports of iron ore are seen to increase this month, leaving possibilities for an oversupply, Li added.