Daimler says chip shortage will continue in second half of 2021 By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG (DE:) on Wednesday said that the global semiconductor chip shortage will continue to affect its business in the second half of 2020 and that its third-quarter car sales will be the same or below the second quarter.
The company also confirmed its second-quarter adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5.42 billion euros ($6.38 billion), with car and truck divisions beating analyst targets.
Daimler (OTC:) reported preliminary results last week.
($1 = 0.8495 euros)
