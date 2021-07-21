CSX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – CSX (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CSX announced earnings per share of $0.4 on revenue of $2.99B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.369 on revenue of $2.92B.

CSX shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.72% from its 52 week high of $34.96 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

CSX shares gained 1.46% in after-hours trade following the report.

CSX follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

CSX’s report follows an earnings missed by FedEx on June 24, who reported EPS of $5.01 on revenue of $22.6B, compared to forecasts EPS of $5.02 on revenue of $21.52B.

Canadian National Railway had matched expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.6B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.66B.

