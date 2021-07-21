Crypto tax startup TaxBit reportedly in talks for unicorn-level funding By Cointelegraph

Crypto tax startup TaxBit reportedly in talks for unicorn-level funding
The United States-based cryptocurrency tax software developer TaxBit is reportedly looking for new funding at a valuation of $1 billion or more, which would make it a unicorn startup.
According to Bloomberg, people with knowledge of the matter said TaxBit is in talks to raise capital, but the terms have yet to be finalized. TaxBit declined to comment on the reports.
