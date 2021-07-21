Crown Castle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Crown Castle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Crown Castle (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Crown Castle announced earnings per share of $0.77 on revenue of $1.58B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6807 on revenue of $1.56B.

Crown Castle shares are up 26.45% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.59% from its 52 week high of $204.56 set on July 20. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

Crown Castle follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Crown Castle’s report follows an earnings missed by Netflix on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $7.32B.

Prologis had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.4496 on revenue of $1.01B.

