Creditor committee did not endorse Buenos Aires debt proposal -statement

NEW YORK — A group of creditors of Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province said on Wednesday a debt agreement announced by the province “does not have the endorsement of the Ad Hoc Group” of bondholders.

“The Province chose an unfortunate path towards launching its offer which involved bilateral discussions with certain, selected bondholders,” the Ad Hoc Group said in a statement.

It added that the province declined on multiple occasions to engage in direct talks with the group.

“The majority members of the (Ad Hoc Group) will consider carefully their next steps, including potential outreach to a broader group of institutional and retail bondholders.” (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)