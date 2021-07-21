Concordium Unveils Partnership Programme for Global Developers By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

© Reuters. Concordium Unveils Partnership Programme for Global Developers
  • Concordium has revealed a partnership programme for global developers.
  • Concordium Free & Open Grants offers up to $20K for initial and $75K for follow-up grants.

Concordium has revealed a partnership programme for global developers to build a credible, trusted, and sustainable blockchain industry. Through this programme developers get a chance to work with some of the reputed blockchain industry and also helps to release the full potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.

Concordium’s platform provides access to a secure, transparent, regulatable, and sustainable blockchain and cryptocurrency, indicating the end of an era of anonymity and distrust that undermined the industry’s development. Concordium platform will vary from other industry participants by providing past unseen guarantees of transparency and governance.

In order to meet global regulators’ needs and to create trust for users, users are identifiable and the provenance of each transaction is trackable. At the same time, identities could be made avai…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR