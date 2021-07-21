Concordium Unveils Partnership Programme for Global Developers By CoinQuora



Concordium Unveils Partnership Programme for Global Developers



Concordium has revealed a partnership programme for global developers.

Concordium Free & Open Grants offers up to $20K for initial and $75K for follow-up grants.

Concordium has revealed a partnership programme for global developers to build a credible, trusted, and sustainable blockchain industry. Through this programme developers get a chance to work with some of the reputed blockchain industry and also helps to release the full potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.

Concordium’s platform provides access to a secure, transparent, regulatable, and sustainable blockchain and cryptocurrency, indicating the end of an era of anonymity and distrust that undermined the industry’s development. Concordium platform will vary from other industry participants by providing past unseen guarantees of transparency and governance.

In order to meet global regulators’ needs and to create trust for users, users are identifiable and the provenance of each transaction is trackable. At the same time, identities could be made avai…

