Coca-Cola Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Coca-Cola Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Coca-Cola announced earnings per share of $0.68 on revenue of $10.1B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5615 on revenue of $9.3B.

Coca-Cola shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.50% from its 52 week high of $56.68 set on July 16. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 12.76% from the start of the year.

Coca-Cola follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Coca-Cola’s report follows an earnings beat by PepsiCo on July 13, who reported EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $19.22B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $17.96B.

Philip Morris had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $7.84B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $7.66B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar