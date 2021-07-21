Chrissy Teigen Says She Could Be Canceled Permanently

“All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family.”

Chrissy Teigen has spoken out again in the wake of backlash against her for cyberbullying media personality Courtney Stodden, and she says she’s trying to focus on herself and her loved ones.


In May, Courtney named Chrissy as one celebrity who publicly harassed them while they were a teenager. Courtney infamously married actor Doug Hutchinson, who was 34 years older than them, in 2011.


Chrissy apologized in a series of tweets, and later, a lengthier Medium post, but still experienced some professional repercussions and felt she’d been cancelled online, too.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…


About a week after telling followers that she felt “lost” and depressed over the bullying scandal, and its consequences for her, Chrissy appeared to take on a more detached attitude when speaking to TMZ cameras in Los Angeles recently.

One paparazzo asked Chrissy to comment on the recent controversy involving TikToker Addison Rae, who faced criticism from social media users after video footage captured her excitedly greeting Donald Trump at the UFC 246 match several weeks ago.


Responding to questions about whether Addison deserved the backlash, and whether she did anything wrong to warrant it, Chrissy answered simply. “I have decided I’m not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again,” she said.


Regarding the length of time she expects to be a member of the “cancel club” — a turn of phrase that Chrissy used in an Instagram caption lamenting how the cyberbullying accusations have changed her internet influence — the model told TMZ cameras that she isn’t sure.

“I don’t know, could be forever,” Chrissy said. “I have no idea.”

“All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family,” she continued. “Everyone else can make their choice.”


You can read more about the harassment Courtney experienced as a teenager here.


StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.

