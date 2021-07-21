China wants US senators to ‘stop making trouble’ out of digital yuan By Cointelegraph

China wants US senators to ‘stop making trouble’ out of digital yuan
The heat is rising between the United States lawmakers and Chinese officials even before the Olympic flame ignited at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian addressed U.S. senators’ warning letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee regarding the use of digital yuan at the Olympic games next year.
