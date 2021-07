Article content

BEIJING — China plans to sell 170,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals in another round of auctions, state media Xinhua said on Wednesday.

China will auction 30,000 tonnes of copper, 90,000 tonnes of aluminum, and 50,000 tonnes of zinc from state reserves in late July, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Min Zhang; Editing by Toby Chopra)