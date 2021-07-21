China Offered Millions of Barrels From Oil Reserve to Cool Rally

Article content (Bloomberg) — China supplied oil from its strategic state-run inventories to the country’s largest refiners earlier this month in a bid to quell a price rally. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve supplied about 3 million tons, or 22 million barrels, to the processors, according to people familiar with the situation. The move was intended to cool prices and control a growing threat of inflation, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a confidential matter. The operation might weaken Chinese demand for imported crude.

Article content The release was earlier reported by the Energy Intelligence. No one answered out-of-hours calls to the press offices at the nation’s National Energy Administration, which oversees the oil reserves, and its supervisor the National Development and Reform Commission. The release underlines how seriously Beijing sees rising raw material costs, and an accompanying risk of broader inflation in living costs. But it could provide a headwind for oil prices that were rattled by a resurgent virus that has further shaken investor confidence after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude supply. Brent oil reached a near three-year high of $77.84 a barrel earlier this month, but has since slumped by almost 8%. China’s central government has tried to direct commodity prices with a spate of measures including clamping down on speculators and releasing state stockpiles of metals and coals. It has also started a campaign to review and regulate operations at the country’s private refiners, a move that curbed oil imports at one stage in the first half of the year.