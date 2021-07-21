Chainlink onboards an average of 1.4 new partners each day in 2021 By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Leading oracle provider, Chainlink, has onboarded partner integrations at a rate of more than 1.4 daily during 2021 so far.

According to the archives of Chainlink’s ecosystem portal, 281 different crypto projects have announced integrations during 2021 so far, with the calendar currently 201 days into the year.