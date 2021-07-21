Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.129732 by 05:48 (09:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $36.154978B, or 2.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.037226 to $1.144811 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 8.71%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.810627B or 2.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0211 to $1.2886 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 54.08% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,893.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.16% on the day.

was trading at $1,874.52 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.83%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $579.354623B or 46.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $218.907182B or 17.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value.