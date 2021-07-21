Canadian dollar gains as risk appetite shows signs of recovery

U.S. crude futures rose 1.7% to $68.33 a barrel,

sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus

major exports, rose as investors bet an earlier flight to safety

Stock markets and the price of oil, one of Canada’s

after deteriorating on worries that rising COVID-19 cases could

sentiment globally showed signs of improving for a second day

higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as investor

while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at

1.2658 to the greenback, or 79.00 U.S. cents. On Monday, the

currency slumped to its weakest level in five months at 1.2807.

Canadian new home prices rose 0.6% in June from May, the

smallest increase in six months, data from Statistics Canada

showed. The annual increase was 11.9%.

The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday,

which could guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy

outlook.

Last week, the central bank took a mostly optimistic stance

on the country’s economy, saying the threat of the COVID-19

pandemic had largely passed, while warning inflation would

remain hot in the near term.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

was up 2.1 basis points at 1.200%, after touching on

Monday its lowest intraday level in five months at 1.097%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)