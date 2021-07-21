Canadian dollar gains as risk appetite shows signs of recovery

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as investor
sentiment globally showed signs of improving for a second day
after deteriorating on worries that rising COVID-19 cases could
impede economic recovery.
Stock markets and the price of oil, one of Canada’s
major exports, rose as investors bet an earlier flight to safety
sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus
variant was overdone.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.7% to $68.33 a barrel,
Article content
while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at
1.2658 to the greenback, or 79.00 U.S. cents. On Monday, the
currency slumped to its weakest level in five months at 1.2807.
Canadian new home prices rose 0.6% in June from May, the
smallest increase in six months, data from Statistics Canada
showed. The annual increase was 11.9%.
The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday,
which could guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy
outlook.
Last week, the central bank took a mostly optimistic stance
on the country’s economy, saying the threat of the COVID-19
pandemic had largely passed, while warning inflation would
remain hot in the near term.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
was up 2.1 basis points at 1.200%, after touching on
Monday its lowest intraday level in five months at 1.097%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)